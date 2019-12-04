If you thought Cyber Monday was your last chance to take advantage of massive savings before the holidays hit, you clearly haven't met the e-commerce beast that is Amazon. Just when it seemed like they had saved all the best deals for last earlier this week, Amazon reignited our drive to shop (and save) by rolling out its 12 Days of Deals retail extravaganza.
Since we know you'll already be perusing the mega site and its plethora of products for everything from unique gifts to Shark Tank finds, we suggest you also explore its ongoing deal section for markdowns on luxury beauty, furniture, home decor, appliances, and tech (and that's seriously just to name a few). Scoop up a brand new mattress, stock up on winter wardrobe essentials, and save on everybody's favorite Crest 3D Whitening Strips. Amazon is also offering limited-time promotions like a $50 gift card when you buy a Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler. And with new sales dropping daily, we're sure there will be able opportunity to find something that you (or perhaps someone from that never-ending gift list) will love. Ahead, find our top 16 picks from Amazon's 12 Days of Deals and keep checking back for more of our latest and greatest finds.
