The discounted Professional Effects kit includes 20 whitening strips, which you apply for 30 minutes a piece, as well as two strips labeled "1 Hour Express," which you leave on for one hour and see a noticeably whiter smile afterward due to a higher percentage of hydrogen peroxide. (We can see why pageant winners and brides love them.) In the Whitening Strips Kit With Light, there are just 10 strips, as well as a handheld blue light, which you hold up to your teeth after you apply the strips to cut the days you spend whitening in half.