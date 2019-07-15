If there's one thing that beauty queens, brides, and cosmetic dentists will all agree on today, it's the Amazon Prime Day deal that just dropped from Crest. The oral-care brand's famous Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit, which almost never goes on sale, is now a whopping 60% off — making it $27.98 as opposed to its typical $68. In addition, the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light Kit is now 36% off, bringing the price down from $70 to $44.99.
According to bi-coastal cosmetic dentist Victoria Veytsman, DDS, these strips are effective, with enough of the ultimate whitening ingredient — hydrogen peroxide — coated on each adhesive to see a real difference in 20 days time.
"Hydrogen peroxide, once you put it on anything, it's like a Tide Pen," Dr. Veytsman says. "The strips are working to remove surface stains, meaning stains you've gotten from drinking coffee or wine regularly."
As Dr. Veytsman told us, whitening strips and toothpastes work primarily on surface stains that have accumulated over the past few years, while other treatments like whitening trays from your dentist or an in-office Zoom procedure can actually whiten the tooth beyond the natural shade you were born with. Many dentists recommend the Crest Whitestrips to maintain a professional treatment over time.
Now, there is one drawback to these strips, as well as many whitening treatments: sensitivity. But according to Dr. Veytsman, that's a short-term issue that can be alleviated with Advil and swapping out your typical toothpaste with Sensodyne. If the sensitivity persists beyond that, consult your dentist.
The discounted Professional Effects kit includes 20 whitening strips, which you apply for 30 minutes a piece, as well as two strips labeled "1 Hour Express," which you leave on for one hour and see a noticeably whiter smile afterward due to a higher percentage of hydrogen peroxide. (We can see why pageant winners and brides love them.) In the Whitening Strips Kit With Light, there are just 10 strips, as well as a handheld blue light, which you hold up to your teeth after you apply the strips to cut the days you spend whitening in half.
These deals both end at midnight on Tuesday, so if you want a whiter smile by summer's end, we recommend placing your order fast.
