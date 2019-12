The Only Britney Spears Workout Playlist You’ll Ever Need

It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment that Britney Spears became a legend. It might've been as early as when her 1998 hit single "...Baby One More Time" came on the scene. Or maybe it was when she donned the unforgettable red latex jumpsuit for her "Oops! I Did It Again" video. It also could've been one of her countless performances — at MTV award shows, the Grammys, the 2001 Super Bowl. But no matter what you think catapulted her career into super stardom, there's no denying it: Spears has solidified herself as an icon