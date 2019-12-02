Laverne Cox Booked A Major Hair Campaign By Staying True To Herself

For Cox, that includes wearing wigs and hair extensions — something that she plans to talk about openly as she promotes the Matrix Total Results line. "I live in wigs, and having a product to take care of my wigs is essential," she says. To tend to her pieces, Cox loves the Length Goals range from Matrix. Underneath her masterful wigs, Cox says that she keeps her natural hair in cornrows for easy maintenance throughout the week. "I've recently committed to oiling my scalp daily," she says. "I keep coconut oil next to my toothbrush, so I brush, floss, and get it done."