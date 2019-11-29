If you're new to our monthly shopping series detailing R29 reader's top-purchased goods, then you've clicked into an extra-special edition. Welcome to our Most Wanted Black Friday spectacular. Today, we're not just featuring you and your crew's best virtual-cart hauls from the past month, we're rounding up your most carted items from the past year that are all on super-sale.
Each of the product picks ahead was selected for most wanted status after a careful analysis of audience data from 2019's top shopping stories — all, of course, aligned with the savviest deals we could find. Scroll on to snag the big holiday gifts to stylish stocking stuffers and personal purchases that are trending now for a limited-time steal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.