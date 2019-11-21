Reese Witherspoon Showed Us Her Real Hair Color — & Even She’s Surprised

In Reese Witherspoon's latest acting role — starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show — she plays a TV anchor with chestnut brown hair. The images from the promo clips alone are jarring; without those signature bright highlights, the iconic Legally Blonde blonde is borderline unrecognizable.
But even though Witherspoon is incognito in the buzzy workplace drama, it turns out that her character's wavy brunette lob is actually pretty close to her real hair — which is much darker than any of us thought.
"Wait... is this my real hair color?" Witherspoon captioned the throwback post today. The photo shows the star in what looks to be an early '90s headshot, classic chin-resting-on-palm pose and all, with long brunette strands framing her face.
Of course, we had an inkling that Witherspoon holds a standing appointment with her colorist, Lorri Goddard, but we had no idea how much the Malibu Barbie-blonde shade actually differed from her natural color — which speaks to the quality of Goddard's work. According to the TBT, it looks like Witherspoon is legally a brunette — and might just be on her way to bringing it back, all while endorsing this season's winter lowlights trend.
