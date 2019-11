Reese Witherspoon Showed Us Her Real Hair Colour — & Even She’s Surprised

Of course, we had an inkling that Witherspoon holds a standing appointment with her colourist, Lorri Goddard, but we had no idea how much the Malibu Barbie-blonde shade actually differed from her natural colour — which speaks to the quality of Goddard's work. According to the TBT, it looks like Witherspoon is legally a brunette — and might just be on her way to bringing it back, all while endorsing this season's winter lowlights trend.