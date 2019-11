If You Turn On The TV This Thanksgiving, Tune In To These Specials, Holiday Movies & Marathons

Pass the stuffing and the remote, please. For those who couldn't care less about football, this Thanksgiving weekend channel surf your way to the most delicious holiday specials and marathons basic cable has to offer. Sure, there are the annual staples you can watch like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and The National Dog Show where all the very good boys compete for Best in Show. But this holiday you can always marathon through a bit of true crime or every Friends Thanksgiving episode . You do you this Turkey Day.