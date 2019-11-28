If You Turn On The TV This Thanksgiving, Tune In To These Specials, Holiday Movies & Marathons

Pass the stuffing and the remote, please. For those who couldn't care less about football, this Thanksgiving weekend channel surf your way to the most delicious holiday specials and marathons basic cable has to offer. Sure, there are the annual staples you can watch like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and The National Dog Show where all the very good boys compete for Best in Show. But this holiday you can always marathon through a bit of true crime or every Friends Thanksgiving episode. You do you this Turkey Day.
So have a jolly holiday with Mary Poppins or spend a little quality time with Buddy the Elf, whatever you do, don't get caught missing the first 10 minutes of anything. This guide will make you thankful for all the TV you will be watching all weekend long. Just make sure to time it appropriately.
Thursday, November 28
Holiday Specials
Macy’s 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. to 12 p.m., NBC)
The Thanksgiving Day Parade (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, CBS)
Turkey Drop (11 a.m., Freeform)
Miracle on 34th Street (11:30 a.m., CMT)
The National Dog Show (12 p.m. - 2 p.m., NBC)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (11:30 a.m., AMC)
The Wizard Of Oz (6 p.m., TBS)
Home Alone (6 p.m., Freeform)
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (8 p.m., ABC)
A Christmas Wish (8 p.m., Lifetime)
Christmas At The Plaza (8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (8:30 p.m., Freeform)
'Tis The Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion (10:05 p.m., Lifetime)
Outrageous Holiday Houses (11 p.m., HGTV)
Marathons
E! True Hollywood Story (4 a.m. - 4 p.m., E!)
Homicide For The Holidays (6 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oxygen)
Below Deck (10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Bravo)
The Office (9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Comedy Central)
Bridget Jones's trilogy (10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Pop)
Friends Thanksgiving Marathon (1 p.m. - 6 p.m., TBS)
Holiday Baking Championship (1 p.m. - 8 p.m., Food Network)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (4 p.m. - 12 a.m., CNN)
The Great Christman Light Fight (7 p.m. - 1 a.m., AMC)
Thanksgiving True Crime featuring Mom's Last Thanksgiving, The Night Before Thanksgiving, and The Thanksgiving Axe Murderer (8 p.m. - 11 p.m., ID)
Friday, November 29
Holiday Specials
Mary Poppins (1 p.m., Freeform)
Home Alone (4 p.m., Freeform)
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (6:30 p.m., Freeform)
The Polar Express (7 p.m., AMC)
Frosty The Snowman (8 p.m., CBS)
Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer (8 p.m., The CW)
Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m., CBS)
Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy (8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
Staging Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
Baking Christmas (9 p.m. to 11 p.m., OWN)
Marathons
Harry Potter Marathon (6:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., USA)
Sex and The City (8 a.m. - 12 p.m., E!)
Love It Or List It, Too (8 a.m. - 1 p.m., HGTV)
The Office (9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Comedy Central)
Dr. Pimple Popper (10 a.m. - 5 p.m., TLC)
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (2 p.m. t 12 a.m., Food Network)
Saturday, November 30
Holiday Specials
Scrooged (8:30 a.m., VH1)
Holly Day (4 p.m., BET)
The Year Without A Santa Claus (5:45 p.m., AMC)
Elf (7 p.m., AMC)
It's A Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC)
Christmas In Rome (8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire (8 p.m., CBS)
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe (8:30 p.m., CBS)
The Story Of Santa Claus (9 p.m., CBS)
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Merry Liddle Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
Marathons
The Santa Clause trilogy (7:45 p.m., Freeform)
The Office (8 a.m. to 12 p.m, Comedy Central)
Harry Potter marathon (10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., USA)
90 Day Fiancé (2 p.m. to 11 p.m., TLC)
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Food Network)
Sunday, December 1
Holiday Specials
'Twas The Night Before Christmas (10 a.m., AMC)
Frosty's Winter Wonderland (10:30 a.m., AMC)
Rudolph's Shiny New Year (11 a.m., AMC)
Bad Santa 2 (11:30 a.m., Comedy Central)
The Year Without A Santa Claus (12:15 p.m., AMC)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (6 p.m., AMC)
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (8 p.m., ABC)
Christmas Town (8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
You Light Up My Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime)
A Christmas Carol (8 p.m., TMC)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform)
Holiday Wars (9 p.m., Food Network)
Christmas With The Kranks (10:30 p.m., AMC)
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (11:30 p.m., Freeform)
Marathons
The Twilight Saga (11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., E!)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (12 p.m. to 12 a.m., CMT
Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2 p.m. to 10 p.m., E!)
The Santa Clause trilogy (2:45 p.m. to 6:55 p.m., Freeform)
