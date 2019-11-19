Looking for pre or post-Thanksgiving dinner plans? The movies coming out on Thanksgiving in 2019 are stocked with treats for every age and mood.
November has already delivered some high profile films like the new Charlie's Angels reboot and holiday flick Last Christmas, with its much talked-about twist ending. But there's so much more to come by Thanksgiving day. For example, there's a highly-anticipated animated film coming for the kids (and the adults too, because animation is awesome), several sinister thrillers, a feel good biopic, and even a couple of holiday films. After all, the end of Thanksgiving does mark the official changing of the holiday guard over to Christmas.
Many of these movies can be seen in theaters this Thanksgiving, but if you know you're going to be too full of turkey and mashed potatoes to want to leave the house on that Thursday (same), you still have so many options. Netflix is dropping three anticipated movies in the days leading up to and on Thanksgiving for all of us to enjoy. Two are Christmas films and one is a mob drama. You know, a little something for everyone.
To learn about what else will be available this Turkey Day, keep reading.