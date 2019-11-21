Nab Free Two-Day Shipping On These Reader-Favorite Everlane Staples

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
For Everlane, what we might refer to as “blowout sales” are admittedly few and far between — and rightfully so. Their direct-to-consumer setup and transparent prices are fair and competitive 365 days a year, so we don’t expect the same yo-yo pricing that other retailers roll out on a seasonal basis. However, come holiday season, all bets are off — Everlane jumps on the sale bandwagon just like everyone else, and we’re here for it. While the real deals won’t surface until closer to turkey time, the San Francisco-based retailer is whetting our appetites with some preliminary offers.
Starting right this second and through 9 p.m. PST tomorrow, November 21, Everlane is offering free two-day shipping on all domestic orders. (Heads up, superfans abroad: you can also nab free express shipping as long as you spend over $100 and live in one of the following countries, except China.) To help inspire your browsing, we’ve rounded up R29 readers’ most-purchased Everlane goods from the last month — everything from silky-soft cashmere sweaters to an ultra-warm recycled puffer coat to a just-released, wear-everyday bodysuit. Click through to fill your shopping cart without the added cost of shipping — and watch this space for updates on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as they come in.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.