The Best Coffee Table Books Of 2019

Though there are certainly a lot of memoirs, novels, and more to read over the holidays, some of the year’s best books offer something entirely different . Take Rihanna’s first venture into publishing, for instance – or The Flower Expert, a stunning compilation of photographs and advice from celebrity florist Fleur McHarg. Some of 2019’s most memorable coffee table books reflect what is going on in our world ( and on our TVs ) right now, and some are homages to women and eras of the past.Maybe you haven’t yet purchased a holiday gift for that one fashion-obsessed friend – and you don’t even want to try to find her a wearable present . Or maybe you have been looking for the perfect dose of inspiration , or that pretty final touch to add to your bedside or coffee table . From a collection of Stranger Things artwork to a visual history of Architectural Digest’s international designs, we compiled a selection of coffee table books that will appeal to readers with all interests – and all budgets.