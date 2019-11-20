Target Has So Many Good Home Gifts, You Might Need To Keep Some For Yourself

Gift-giving is as much a science as it is an art. There are financial factors to weigh and environmental impact to consider. You don't just want to get people something they'll use, you want to give them something they'll absolutely love. You don't want people to think you're cheap, but you're also not looking to splurge on every single person on your list. In short, perhaps gift-giving is not just a science or an art, it's actual witchcraft.
There are, however, several archetypes of gift-giving you can rely on: You can go with the "Your Regular Household Item, But Better," or the "A Step Closer To Your 2020 Goal," or the "That Thing You've Always Wanted."
This gift guide actually compiles all three strategies... plus some auxiliary moves. Hopefully, you can waltz through Target knocking items into your cart and crossing people off your list, all while listening to Mariah Carey and clutching your Starbucks.