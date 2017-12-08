15 Ethical Christmas Present Ideas

In 1963, Andy Williams famously sang that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s hard to disagree; the cold weather and long nights give us all the perfect excuse to gorge ourselves on mince pies, decorate everything in sight and spend evenings cuddled up with the ones we love. On the other hand, we’re expected to buy gifts because, capitalism. So how do we show how much we care without feeding into a system of over-consumption?
Luckily, the internet is teeming with brands genuinely committed to sustainable manufacturing. Whether it’s soap, chocolate, clothes or makeup you’re after, we scoured the web for a selection of ethical gifts you can stock up on for your loved ones.