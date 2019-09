The holidays are a time to fully flex your decorating muscle and go all-out with all the festive thingamabobs you've been stashing all year. While it's tempting to cover every corner of your room in Christmassy garb (the more ornaments, the merrier, right?), the rules are a bit different if you have a small apartment . When there's barely any room for a dining table, where on earth can you put a Christmas tree?