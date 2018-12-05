The holidays are a time to fully flex your decorating muscle and go all-out with all the festive thingamabobs you've been stashing all year. While it's tempting to cover every corner of your room in Christmassy garb (the more ornaments, the merrier, right?), the rules are a bit different if you have a small apartment. When there's barely any room for a dining table, where on earth can you put a Christmas tree?
Lucky for all of us small-space dwellers out there, Pinterest is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to ideas to overcome the lack of square footage. We've put together eight handy tips — from Christmas tree alternatives to visual tricks — to help you dress up your tiny pad this holiday season in jolly style.