Give The Gift Of Art With These Gorgeous Coffee Table Books

Though there are certainly a lot of memoirs, novels, and more to read over the holidays, some of the year’s best books offer something entirely different. Take Rihanna’s first venture into publishing, for instance – or The Flower Expert, a stunning compilation of photographs and advice from celebrity florist Fleur McHarg. Some of 2019’s most memorable coffee table books reflect what is going on in our world (and on our TVs) right now, and some are homages to women and eras of the past.
Maybe you haven’t yet purchased a holiday gift for that one fashion-obsessed friend – and you don’t even want to try to find her a wearable present. Or maybe you have been looking for the perfect dose of inspiration, or that pretty final touch to add to your bedside or coffee table. From a collection of Stranger Things artwork to a visual history of Architectural Digest’s international designs, we compiled a selection of coffee table books that will appeal to readers with all interests – and all budgets.
Maybe you haven’t yet purchased a holiday gift for that one fashion-obsessed friend – and you don’t even want to try to find her a wearable present. Or maybe you have been looking for the perfect dose of inspiration, or that pretty final touch to add to your bedside or coffee table. From a collection of Stranger Things artwork to a visual history of Architectural Digest’s international designs, we compiled a selection of coffee table books that will appeal to readers with all interests – and all budgets.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.