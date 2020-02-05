Victoria Beckham Just Launched A Groundbreaking Skin-Care Serum

The newest launch — priced at $210 per 30 ml bottle — marks the first-ever serum Bader has released to the market, on his own or with Beckham. The directions dictate unscrewing the black cap and squeezing the nozzle to dispense a few drops of the oil serum onto freshly-cleansed skin until it sinks in (which happens fairly quickly due to the light molecular weight). Prescribed use is twice-a-day, both morning and night, followed by a moisturizer — of course, Beckham's suggestion is her Priming Moisturizer.