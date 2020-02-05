Victoria Beckham Just Launched A Groundbreaking Skin-Care Serum

When Victoria Beckham launched her eponymous beauty brand back in September, the first products to come to market recalled the fashion designer's makeup signature: the smoky eye. The line of shadow bricks and soot-black liners soon expanded to include skinny lip pencils in six shades of nude, and a universal "bitten" lip tint.
After Victoria Beckham Beauty asserted a clear point of view — clean, sustainable, undeniably posh beauty products, with a personal touch from Beckham's own sensibilities — the brand ventured into an even more exciting space: skin care.
Following the Novemberr launch of VB Beauty's Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, created in partnership with German stem-cell scientist Professor Augustinus Bader, a daily skin serum has just joined the collection. Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is a daily treatment serum that harnesses Bader’s TFC8 technology — a patented Trigger Factor Complex that supports the body's innate skin-cell renewal processes — combined with a blend of active molecules, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, and olive-fruit extract.
For the first step in skin care, Beckham and Bader set out to create a powerhouse serum that would do it all: increase cell turnover, reduce pore size, and improve the skin's barrier function for a healthier overall complexion.
The newest launch — priced at $210 per 30 ml bottle — marks the first-ever serum Bader has released to the market, on his own or with Beckham. The directions dictate unscrewing the black cap and squeezing the nozzle to dispense a few drops of the oil serum onto freshly-cleansed skin until it sinks in (which happens fairly quickly due to the light molecular weight). Prescribed use is twice-a-day, both morning and night, followed by a moisturizer — of course, Beckham's suggestion is her Priming Moisturizer.
What makes the Victoria Beckham Beauty moisturizer different from Bader's original The Cream is twofold: both a subtle tweak in formulation and packaging. The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is designed to be a moisturizer-primer hybrid, with the Augustinus Bader-patented vitamins, lipids, and amino acid complex to hydrate, plump, and tone the skin while also prepping it for makeup. "It's the first priming moisturizer of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application," Bader says.
In the directions, Beckham lays out the intended application, explaining that the priming moisturizer is to be used daily, with one to two pumps smoothed evenly over face, neck, and décolleté. The lightweight texture is very similar to The Cream, and can be worn either alone to give a soft glow to bare skin or under makeup, which Beckham says will "enhance the performance of your other products."
Like The Cream, The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer comes in an airless cylindrical pump that reminds us of a jumbo-sized mascara tube. However, instead of the Bader-signature blue color, it's a glossy black, with a tortoiseshell accent on the cap. Like the serum, the price tag is up there at $145 for a full-sized 50 ml tube. But hey, it's $120 less than The Cream, and considering the fresh innovation in topical stem-cell technology, it seems like a fair going rate for skin like Victoria Beckham.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
