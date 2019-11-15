Emma Roberts Just Went Honey Blonde For Fall

View this post on Instagram

Honey got a new do! 🍯💁🏼‍♀️✨ @emmaroberts #NineZeroOne #901Girl ... For all you stylists who may get this color request for the holidays! Here’s my formula breakdown using @joico. Formula 1: (decolorizing) Color Intensity Eraser with 10 Volume LumiShine Developer. Lifted to a light warm brown in 15mins. Formula 2: (Highlights) Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 20 Volume LumiShine Developer working up to 30 Volume Formula 3: (In between foils) LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. This helped tone out some of the brassiness. Formula 4: (Root Tap) LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N + 8N + 7V with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer Formula 5: (All over toner) LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10SB + 9V + Clear with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer *Lastly I did the @incommon Crystal Cashmere treatment to nourish and strengthen her hair. I cannot do any color correcting work without using this treatment. It’s dreamy!