Emma Roberts Just Went Honey Blonde For Fall

Adrienne Faurote
Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic.
Gone are the days of opting for darker shades as the temperature drops and lighter ones when the sun is out — especially for Emma Roberts. From transitioning to a deep mid-summer chocolate brown to experimenting with an autumnal red in February, Roberts is always setting hair color precedents and defying seasonal expectations. Now, the 28-year-old actress is embracing a new fall trend: honey blonde.
A couple hours after walking into Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Roberts stepped out with new golden waves from celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee — a major shift after four months of dark locks. According to the stylist herself, Lee gave Emma her new honey look via Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener followed by In Common’s new Crystal Cashmere in-salon treatment for a smooth, damage-free transition.
“Emma is proving that not everything is going to be icy this winter,” Lee told Refinery29. “Instead we’re keeping things warm. Since we knew we wanted to go long with her hair we wanted to make sure the blonde wasn’t platinum-looking.” 
Honey got a new do! 🍯💁🏼‍♀️✨ @emmaroberts #NineZeroOne #901Girl ... For all you stylists who may get this color request for the holidays! Here’s my formula breakdown using @joico. Formula 1: (decolorizing) Color Intensity Eraser with 10 Volume LumiShine Developer. Lifted to a light warm brown in 15mins. Formula 2: (Highlights) Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 20 Volume LumiShine Developer working up to 30 Volume Formula 3: (In between foils) LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 9NV + 8N with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer. This helped tone out some of the brassiness. Formula 4: (Root Tap) LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 6N + 8N + 7V with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer Formula 5: (All over toner) LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10SB + 9V + Clear with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer *Lastly I did the @incommon Crystal Cashmere treatment to nourish and strengthen her hair. I cannot do any color correcting work without using this treatment. It’s dreamy!

A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on

Not only did Roberts switch up her hair color from brunette to blonde, but she also added a few inches along with it, leaving behind her shoulder-brushing chop for long, lustrous extensions. Lee supplemented Roberts’ hair with Great Length Extensions to add length and fullness. “We left her hair long and I added seamless layers and texture — we were thinking renaissance vibes,” Lee said.
After spending some time on set filming this season’s American Horror Story: 1984, the new 'do marks a fresh start for Roberts. Though her brunette phase this year was a crowd favorite, this golden-honey color may be taking the prize as our favorite. Plus, it feels like every time Emma Roberts changes her hair, an exciting new project emerges — so keep your eyes peeled.
