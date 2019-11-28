BaubleBar’s Early Black Friday Sale Offers Plenty Of Bling For Your Buck (Including A Majorly Marked-Down Reader Favorite)
BaubleBar is already one of our favorite destinations for jewels that marry two magical purchasing criteria: a.) affordability and b.) sheer cuteness. With a spangly, wearable assortment that rarely breaks the $100 barrier, it’s a dazzling online destination to load up on jewels. And if you can believe it, shopping the site for holidays just got a little easier. Starting today, the brand launched their version of a digital “doorbuster”, chopping the $44 price tag of their best-selling Alidia Ring to a mere $12.
Not only are the sparkly specialists offering this best-seller for the price of a bottle of nail polish, they’re also in full Black Friday mode with a sitewide discount of 35% off. No matter how you slice it, the sale is a stellar to purchase in bulk for your crew of jewelry-fangirl besties — or simply an economical way to ensure that you have plenty of unique adornments for all of the holiday parties you’ll be attending. Click through to shop the marked-down ring and the rest of its 35%-off brethren — if you decide to keep everything for yourself, we certainly won’t judge.
