BaubleBar’s Early Black Friday Sale Offers Plenty Of Bling For Your Buck (Including A Majorly Marked-Down Reader Favorite)

Not only are the sparkly specialists offering this best-seller for the price of a bottle of nail polish , they’re also in full Black Friday mode with a sitewide discount of 35% off . No matter how you slice it, the sale is a stellar to purchase in bulk for your crew of jewelry-fangirl besties — or simply an economical way to ensure that you have plenty of unique adornments for all of the holiday parties you’ll be attending. Click through to shop the marked-down ring and the rest of its 35%-off brethren — if you decide to keep everything for yourself, we certainly won’t judge.