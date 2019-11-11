Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown Reunited Last Night

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are both rocking the single life after the contestant's split from Gigi Hadid, so naturally their reunion at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night had people crossing fingers for a reconciliation. They sat at the same table and were even nominated for the same award — best competition contestant — but Brown told Us Weekly that rekindling an old flame is the furthest thing from her mind.
“I think I have so much going on right now," she told the outlet. "I mean, I came straight from practice for [Dancing With The Stars] tomorrow, so there’s no place for nerves and honestly, I’m just really focused on myself right now and I’m just really glad that I am able to be here and to celebrate the nomination of the award."
However, the two are still on good terms. Brown said that she did say hello to Cameron, and that "it’s really sweet that he brought his mom." As for Cameron, he looked equally as pleased with Brown when she actually won out the award.
The way @TylerJCameron3 looked at @hannahbrown omg 😍 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/2vb3VEfUbH— Christiana Johnson (@christianaj12) November 11, 2019
If that smile wasn't enough, he previously sent well-wishes to his ex when she embarked on Dancing With The Stars.
"She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person," he explained on the Bachelor Party podcast back in August. "She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball."
For now, a People's Choice Award will do.
