Hilary Duff’s Messy Milkmaid Braid Is Perfect For Party Season

It's easy to fall into a hairstyle rut once the end of the year approaches — and we get it. It's too damn cold to wash your hair, 9/10 it's going to go under a hat anyways, and who has the time to blowdry when you're hitting the party circuit until midnight every night?
If it's any of the three, Hilary Duff just delivered with the prettiest low-maintenance style we plan to copy this winter: a messy milkmaid braid.
For the launch party of her natural diaper company, Happy Little Camper, Duff's hairstylist Nikki Lee wove two French braids along her hairline and back toward the nape of her neck, pinning them both against her head and leaving several long pieces loose to frame her face.
The celebrity stylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles gave fans a closer look at the center-parted braided updo on her Instagram Stories. "The perfect Sunday morning glam for my boo @hilaryduff," wrote Lee. To keep it looking more like a winter holiday style — and less of a frolick-in-the-fields-barefoot spring moment — her makeup artist Denise Madrigal swept glossy bronze tones on her eyes and finished with bold brows and lots of lashes.
From sunlit tones to '70s-inspired summer bangs, Duff has been giving us tons of hair inspiration as of late. And with the return of Disney's Lizzie McGuire — and her character's signature blonde — we're excited to see what's next for the star (and how we can copy it immediately).
We've reached out to Nikki Lee and will update this post once we hear back.
