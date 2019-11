ASOS Is Doling Out 20% Off Discounts In Honor Of Singles Day

In the U.S., Black Friday and Cyber Monday make up the two big sale days of the year. But for those around the world who don't participate in Thanksgiving festivities , it's Singles Day that gets the cash flowing. Singles Day — a holiday rooted in Asian countries — is a discount day that celebrates (you guessed it) single people and falls every year on November 11th. And while we might think that getting up at 2 a.m. to doorbust Target's fall essentials after a 1200 calorie meal is crazy, Black Friday doesn't even come close to the astronomical sales that take place around the world come Singles Day.