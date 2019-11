We've already been warming up our credit cards with Anthropologie's pre-Black Friday beauty bargains and the plethora of today’s ongoing Singles Day sales . But all of this, it seems, has simply been to prepare us for the most exciting set of deals yet because from through November 17, you can enjoy 25% off an exclusive selection of Net-a-Porter's seasonal picks and best-sellers. Considering the online retailer is a digital oasis in the world of fashion, you can expect to find unmissable sales on your favorites like Balenciaga, Staud, and Common Projects. You can even scoop up all kinds of fun accessories and sunglasses for under $100. So why not take a dive into the season's trickier trends like statement headbands and structured mini bags? Plus, won't holiday gift shopping be so much more fun in a new pair of Stuart Weitzman boots? To get things started, we’ve scratched the surface of Net-a-Porter’s extensive sale selection with a few of our top selects ahead.