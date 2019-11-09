In True Modern Love Style, The Mystery Of The Valentine’s “Ghost Texts” Is Finally Solved

Got a text last night from a girl I almost dated back in February. I was really confused until I realized the text was also sent back in February. It said, "Yes, I'd love to go out for Valentine's Day". Now I know why we never dated.— Daniel Andelin (@danandelin) November 7, 2019
a text message I sent maybe in February about Valentine’s Day was sent to my ex at 1:56am last night???... there are no words for this situation LOL pic.twitter.com/US6Kiaf1AB— shoonk (@radgamer666) November 7, 2019
Y’all... my damn phone apparently delivered a text to my ex at 5am this morning that was supposed to be sent in FEBRUARY. The universe wants me to fail— jamie ✨ (@PBandJamiee) November 7, 2019
I got one at 1:39 this morning from a co-worker that was a work question that specifically said "sorry to bother you on Valentine's day, but..." We tried to check his phone but his messages only goes back to March.— Michael (@ShadowoftheGods) November 7, 2019
So, a random text (that I did not write) was sent to my dad at 4am from my phone. Doesn’t show on my message thread, but he sent a screenshot and it does on his.— Ainslie Lee (@AinsliesTwoBits) November 7, 2019
Anyone ever experience this? Should I be concerned? pic.twitter.com/U7iNo3StNP