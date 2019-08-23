Is Leaving A Voice Mail Rude? And Other Cell Phone Dos & Don'ts

Well, of course there are situations where you want to have immediate access to you phone — maybe you are waiting to hear from a babysitter or maybe there is a pressing work situation. But, I think the word emergency maybe gets tossed around a bit [too much]. We do these presentations in high schools and the kids always say, “I need to have my phone out [at school] in case of an emergency.” I don’t want to sound ageist, but I’m thinking — you’re 14. What kind of an emergency are you anticipating? There are also some cases in which a phone can enhance a conversation, like when you’re having a debate and you can check something on your phone. Otherwise I would say it’s always better to have it in your pocket or your purse where you can check it easily, but it’s not taking up space on the table. The problem is not those case-by-case scenarios, it’s the fact that having our phones out has become the default and it impacts the way we interact with each other. You have people who have waited all this time to get together and then everyone’s just scrolling through Instagram or playing Candy Crush. That’s just depressing.