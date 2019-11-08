Here’s How To Tell If A Grey’s Anatomy Patient Is Going To Die

Take Maggie and Sabi’s early hallway conversation in “Papa.” Before this moment the stakes of their relationship are all related to Richard and his deep family problems. Then Maggie and Sabi have this early-in-the-episode heart-to-heart. They realize they may only be cousins, but there’s an inescapable pull between them. They like the same crossword puzzles, enjoy the same music, and share the ability to whistle. As they speak, they voices get noticeably more excited. All of a sudden, Sabi isn’t simply Richard’s niece for Maggie. She’s someone who could be Maggie's family, too.

