The Kardashian Sisters’ Morning Song Is So Much Better Than “Rise & Shine”

Kylie Jenner is regularly the most discussed person on the internet, but even she couldn’t predict how quickly her wake up song to daughter Stormi Webster would go viral.
In a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, Jenner showed the cameras her baby’s room, when she woke up Stormi to the tune of “rise and shine.” The moment became an instant meme, with Ariana Grande requesting to sample Jenner’s vocals. The mogul leaned into the popularity of the meme and is now debuting a line of “Rise and Shine”-branded makeup. Alas, the fall of “Rise and Shine” may be near, as Jenner’s Kardashian sisters have a morning song of their own.
In a new interview, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney were asked by Entertainment Tonight if their parents ever sang “Rise and Shine” to them when they were kids. The trio denied ever having heard the now-viral tune outside of Jenner’s video. That said, they claimed that they do have a morning song they sing to their kids. Though Kourtney was a little insecure about performing it for the ET cameras, eventually, the sisters busted out a track that may have “Rise and Shine” beat in terms of catchiness.
“The sun is shining, hooray, hooray,” the Kardashians sang. “Have a good day!”
Entertainment Tonight’s remix of the song is unnecessarily good. Take a listen below.
Rise and Shine! 🌞 Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as they flex their musical talents — tune in tonight for a special remix to our fave bop! pic.twitter.com/kerP8mXbJJ— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 7, 2019
Naturally, there will be people who are “Have A Good Day” fans and those who are “Rise and Shine” loyalists, but one person who seemingly wants to be excluded from the morning song narrative entirely is Stormi. When Jenner played a remix of “Rise and Shine” for her daughter, she immediately asked if it was “Daddy” — aka rapper Travis Scott — who was singing.
“No, baby, it’s mommy!” Jenner exclaimed.
“Daddy,” Stormi replied, reminding her mom that she is, and always will be, a hip hop girl.
And so, the sun may have set on "Rise and Shine" after all.
