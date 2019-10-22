Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Rise & Shine To Her Makeup Empire

Kylie Jenner went viral once again last week — and not because of a magazine cover or Lip Kit launch. It all started with a YouTube video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office that showed Jenner waking daughter Stormi up from a nap by singing the words, "Rise and shine." The tune lasted just a few seconds, but that was enough for it to take on a life of its own, getting remixed into a pop song, covered by celebrities including Ariana Grande, and overall becoming a meme sensation.
With all that buzz, it was only a matter of time before the makeup mogul capitalized on this trending moment: After adding "Riiise and Shiiinnee" hoodies to her official merch offerings earlier this week, Jenner has now filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the three words for use in cosmetics.
Advertisement
The internet saw this move coming from the billionaire early on, with many predicting a makeup line as soon as she went viral. "Watch Kylie Jenner make a Rise & Shine makeup collection," tweeted one person, while another wrote, "Kylie jenner's somewhere creating her "rise & shine" makeup collection next." Some even suggested products, just in case Jenner was taking notes.
kylie jenner's somewhere creating her "rise & shine" makeup collection next— drea (@its_drev) October 18, 2019
If Kylie doesn’t drop a “rise & shine” highlighter set and gold-tone eyeshadow palette this will have been a wasted marketing opportunity— Taylor (@tandres808) October 17, 2019
There's no word yet on what the makeup collection will entail, or when she'll drop it — but knowing Jenner and her prior successes, she'll be rising and shining her way to the bank no matter what she launches.
Advertisement