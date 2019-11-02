Liam Hemsworth’s Rumored Girlfriend Maddison Brown Went Full Kylie Jenner For Halloween

Liam Hemsworth’s rumored girlfriend, Maddison Brown, knows her way around a meme. For Halloween, Brown dressed up as Kylie Jenner’s now-infamous “rise and shine” clip, but she didn’t just wear a wig and a near-perfect recreation of Jenner’s black Chanel dress. Brown posted six shots on Instagram, including a video impersonation of Jenner and several loving jabs at her Lip Kit empire.
Brown, who stars on the CW’s billionaire drama Dynasty, wrote, “My new lip kit ‘DYNASTY MUSICAL EPISODE’ dropping tomorrow at 9pm on the CW.” In her next post, she added, “Ok guys we’re gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here and show you her room.” In one photo, Brown even got her Dynasty co-star Elizabeth Gillies, who was dressed as the Joker, in on the gag.
Brown’s costume and captions, of course, reference a now-viral moment from Jenner’s office tour video on YouTube. About 15 minutes into the video, Jenner walks into her daughter Stormi’s office bedroom, flicks on the light, and sings the words “rise and shine” in a heartfelt, dramatic voice you need to hear to believe. The moment was memed, turned into many a custom alarm, and even remixed.
But, a true Instagram professional, Jenner quickly got in on the joke. She started selling “rise and shine” hoodies on her merch website, and recently trademarked the phrase for an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics line.
Following his August split from Miley Cyrus, Hemsworth was photographed holding hands with Brown in New York just weeks ago. The two were seen grabbing drinks in SoHo before riding the subway together.
“Liam led her around and she had a big smile on her face. It didn’t look like a first date,” an anonymous source told E! News. “They were having fun together and seemed very close.”
You can watch Brown’s eerily accurate rendition of Jenner’s video below.
