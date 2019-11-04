Glossier Just Launched A Liquid Eyeliner — & It’s Actually Foolproof

Instagram's favorite millennial-centric brand Glossier has been amping up its makeup offerings in the last few months. Sure everyone loves the Haloscope highlighter and Boy Brow, but we've seen shade range expansions and innovative eyebrow pens join the minimalist lineup recently. Then, there was the launch of Glossier Play, a full line of color cosmetics for "dialed up beauty" that added bold colored pencils and sparkly glitter gel to the Glossier brand.
So, when the brand let us in on its newest launch, Glossier's first liquid eyeliner, we thought that it was the perfect bridge between the clean-faced Glossier girl and the playful makeup that any Euphoria fan would appreciate. A happy medium, one could say.
Pro Tip is the sister product to Brow Flick, a sheer liquid brow liner. While the tip and packaging look almost identical, you can distinguish the difference between the two as soon as you begin to draw. Unlike Brow Flick, the new eyeliner provides a true black pigment. And while Glossier Play's colorful eye pencils impart a diffused line that's easily blendable, this liquid formula offers sharp application and seamless pigment with the help of an internal ball shaker.
The no-frills product has a thin brush tip made of ultra-fine fibers, which allows for ultimate flexibility. With just one glide, you get a pigmented line that doesn't tug or pull. For those who just suck at applying liner (like me), you will likely find that this is easy to get right on the first try — something I discovered after testing Pro Tip at my desk using a tiny tabletop mirror under possibly the worst lighting situation. There was no need to take out the Q-tips for correction. The best part is how the pointed tip hugs the lashline, making the application basically foolproof (even for someone who's too afraid to apply eyeliner on a regular basis).
With a promise of 12-hour wear, I couldn't resist putting the eyeliner to the smudge test after a few hours by literally smudging it with my finger, and it did not move. While I might not be sweating from humid weather anymore, I trust this formula to last through all my holiday parties and any teary eyes that might come from cold winds in New York City.
The Pro Tip can be purchased alone, but Glossier is also making it available as part of a set called the Eye Trio, which will also include the brand's mascara and waterproof makeup remover. Whether you're in the market for a new go-to liner now or need to snag kits for the holidays, you'll be all set with this latest launch.
