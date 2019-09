Glossier Just Dropped A New Skin-Care Product — & It's Very On-Brand

If you know the Glossier Milky Jelly cleanser , this version is similar in function, but dissolves makeup faster; it's a makeup remover, not a cleanser. One of the best parts of the whole deal is the reasonable price point: just $12 for a bottle. Of course, said bottle is fun-sized (and TSA-friendly), and you might drain it pretty quickly if you're using it every single day. But if you're looking to take off your makeup like a glowy-skinned Glossier girl, here's your invitation to do just that.