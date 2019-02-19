Story from Beauty

Glossier Just Dropped A New Skin-Care Product — & It's Very On-Brand

Megan Decker
If you've ever wondered about how those Glossier models take off their no-makeup makeup, we're guessing the first step involves soaking a cotton pad in Glossier Milky Oil. The brand's fresh new launch, an oil-based makeup remover, just dropped online today — and you can bet the pink-capped, G-stamped plastic dropper is about to solidify a spot on the vanities and in the makeup bags of girls with great skin everywhere.
Oil-based makeup removers have a reputation for being greasy, but this milky modern iteration takes a different approach: The texture is definitely slick, but because it includes a micellar-water additive that draws dirt and makeup like a magnet, it takes it all off without leaving residue behind. The combination creates a soft and silky makeup remover, meant to be squeezed onto a cotton pad or swab and pressed over skin to wipe away waterproof makeup without any rubbing, tugging, or irritation.
Glossier
Milky Oil
$12.00
If you know the Glossier Milky Jelly cleanser, this version is similar in function, but dissolves makeup faster; it's a makeup remover, not a cleanser. One of the best parts of the whole deal is the reasonable price point: just $12 for a bottle. Of course, said bottle is fun-sized (and TSA-friendly), and you might drain it pretty quickly if you're using it every single day. But if you're looking to take off your makeup like a glowy-skinned Glossier girl, here's your invitation to do just that.
Advertisement
Related Stories
9 Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be Huge This Spring
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends To Wear This Spring
Victoria Beckham Launches Her Own Beauty Brand

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series