Glossier Is Releasing A Liquid Brow Liner — & This Is Our Honest Opinion

When it comes to must-have products, Glossier's Boy Brow has earned cult status in the makeup bags of editors, influencers, and celebs across the globe. One of the mini tubes was sold every 32 seconds last year, a full three years after its initial release. In that time, Glossier was busy planning the expansion of its eyebrow lineup, and that day has finally arrived. World, meet Brow Flick.
Glossier's newest launch is like a water-resistant, felt-tip eyeliner for your arches — an ideal arrival for summer when all we want more than iced coffee is melt-free makeup. The biggest difference between it and a classic black eyeliner is that the Brow Flick releases a sheer formula versus a heavy pigment. The microfine brush tip is meant to deliver feather-like strokes that look like actual brow hairs. It's certainly not the first brow pen of its kind, but it promises to be one of the most natural-looking.
Unlike Boy Brow, which provides broad coverage for sparse brows, this baby is all about the details, including extending the tail or defining an arch. It comes in three shades — blonde, brown, and black — and they're each meant to work alongside the existing Boy Brow shades.
With all the success of Glossier's inaugural brow product, we wanted to see if this new addition lived up to the same hype. So, we asked five R29 staffers to pick their shade and put the Brow Flick to the test. Their unfiltered first impressions and opinions, ahead.
