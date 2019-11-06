We know, we know — the holiday season is still months away. But just as taxicabs and department stores start playing Michael Bublé's version of "Jingle Bells" just a tad too early, so too do we prepare for the glitzy parties and swanky events of December long before we necessarily have to. And apparently, we're not the only ones. This week, talk arose of a party edit unlike any other. The culprits? UK-based vintage curator, William Vintage, and luxury e-tailer Matches Fashion.
Originally from Paris, but based in London, William Vintage CEO and founder, Marie Blanchet was sourcing vintage long before this collaboration. For the prêt-à-porter and couture collection, she curated pieces, alongside Matches Fashion buying and fashion director, Natalie Kingham, from private collections around the world. From there, the pieces were restored to near mint condition.
The duo was perfectly matched, each bringing to the table an eye for vintage and a talent for knowing where to find it. "It's been great working with Natalie, who shares the same appreciation for timeless design" as [she] does, Blanchet states in a press release. Similarly, Kingham says that "Marie is unrivaled when it comes to her ability to source the most interesting and iconic vintage pieces."
Of the pieces up for sale, there is the first Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche La Saharienne trousers ensemble circa 1968-89, Christian Dior's London “La Mexico” dress à la 1955 and 32 other one-of-a-kind party pieces just waiting to be worn throughout the holiday season. Other designers in the edit include Givenchy, Courreges, Martin Margiela, Alexander McQueen, and Christian Dior, to name a few.
All 34 holiday-ready pieces from the William Vintage x Matches Fashion edit are available now on MatchesFashion.com in sizes ranging from a UK 4 to 12. But if you don't snag a piece in this second drop, don't fret. More releases will follow throughout the coming months. So without further ado, see the collection for yourself in the slideshow ahead.
