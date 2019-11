We know, we know — the holiday season is still months away. But just as taxicabs and department stores start playing Michael Bublé's version of "Jingle Bells" just a tad too early, so too do we prepare for the glitzy parties and swanky events of December long before we necessarily have to. And apparently, we're not the only ones. This week, talk arose of a party edit unlike any other. The culprits? UK-based vintage curator, William Vintage, and luxury e-tailer Matches Fashion.