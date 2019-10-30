It looks a lot like our first set of Bachelor In Paradise winners have possibly split. While neither Demi Burnett nor Kristian Haggerty, who were the first same-sex couple ever featured on The Bachelor franchise, has confirmed it, their social media activity as of late has fans convinced their engagement is no more.
While Kristian was not originally part of Bachelor Nation, she and Demi dated before BIP began filming, and producers brought her to Paradise in Week 3 after Demi revealed she was having trouble fully committing to Derek Peth without knowing where she stood with Kristian. Almost immediately, Kristian won out, and the two spent the remaining weeks loved up as the rest of the drama unfolded before sealing things with an engagement. Now, however, the tables appear to have turned.
Advertisement
A source told Entertainment Tonight that things are "extremely rocky" between the couple, but fans only caught wind when Demi posted this photo on Instagram, knowingly hashtagged #thirsttrap.
A thirst trap is usually posted to get a romantic interest's attention, so the use of the term immediately had people thinking something was up. However, it was all but confirmed when Kristian's sister, Caitlin, appeared in the comments.
"Not desperate at all..." she wrote, captured in a screenshot.
To solidify suspicions further, Kristian has been posting content about surrounding herself with love and how to handle difficult situations, so she's clearly also having A Time.
Kristian and Demi are not the only BIP couple to have a difficult adjustment back to real life. Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski also ended the season with an engagement, but when Katie appeared at the reunion, she was not wearing her engagement ring.
"I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much," Katie told Chris Harrison. "But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down."
However, Bukowski went on to post a photo announcing all is well, and he is active in the comments of her recent Instagram posts giving flirty compliments.
Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @hellokatiemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for rest of our lives. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/L3U5duq9jy— Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) September 18, 2019
If Katie and Chris can fix it, so can Demi and Kristian — although neither of their siblings ever jumped in with shady comments, so we're officially in uncharted territory.
Advertisement