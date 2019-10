In an effort to appear diverse and inclusive, Elle Germany declared that “Black is back,” referring to what the magazine deemed to be a resurgence of Black models, specifically shouting out Joan Smalls (a Puerto Rican supermodel who was ranked the number one model in the world in 2012 ) among newcomers like Anok Yai (21), Adut Akech (19), Mayowa Nicholas (21), Aliet Sarah (18), and Janaye Furman (24). The fashion industry's watchdog Diet Prada posted images of the cover on Tuesday, featuring headlines (that roughly translate to) "Dream Catcher: Open the door to your inner translations," "Extra Jewelry: 34 pages full of glamour," "Magical! The new formula for healthy skin," "Schwartz is back: irresistible, "and finally, "Back to Black." But despite Elle's proclamation that black people are "back" in style — as if we are the latest trend — there is a white model on the cover. And to add insult to injury, inside the magazine, Naomi Chin Wing was misidentified as Janaye Furman. Furman uploaded a video of her sipping a cup of tea on Instagram as a response.