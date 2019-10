On the same page where Elle Germany misidentified Furman, the text reads "Beautiful, successful, committed: Models of Colour were never in demand as they are now. But these great women also inspire us off the catwalks." Let's pause here for a second. The cover said the magazine was celebrating Black models but the text inside of the issue says "models of colour." Which is it? Looping black people into the umbrella term people of colour ignores all of the anti-blackness we experience at the hands of other people of colour . It's clear the white staff at Elle Germany does not have the range to write about race when they ignore the nuances in language used to describe race and ethnicity.