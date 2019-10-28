Selena Gomez Deletes Praise For Kim Kardashian & Replaces It With Taylor Swift Love

.@SelenaGomez deleted an Instagram story promoting Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, and uploaded a Taylor Swift appreciation post instead:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2019
“My ride or die. I would die for this one” pic.twitter.com/ZxjWscYpOG
selena literally took a bullet for taylor during snapchatgate and now she's wearing kim's shapewear brand i'm sjdknslksd this is so funny https://t.co/69CmJrB8ON— ash 💘 (@thestorycfus) October 28, 2019
Selena actually deleted her story wearing Kim's shapewear I hate y'all she was actually confident enough to show off her body and scar— J (@mariemygomez) October 28, 2019
I'M CRYING pic.twitter.com/9kmC280xRM
Gigi still hangs out with Kim and her fam. Ed invited Scooter to his wedding and has a track with JB.— Adrian Padilla (@ImAdrianPadilla) October 28, 2019
Selena just wore a skims product! We dont even know if she has knowledge that it’s kim’s.
Let us not forget that Selena fought for taylor. https://t.co/yiu7UdlzGg
Like don’t ever forget that the only person who had the balls to stand up for Taylor that night was SELENA. She was the only person who wasn’t afraid to drag Kim and Kanye and y’all are treating her like this. What’s wrong with y’all? I just don’t understand.— Isabella (@2019thoughts) October 28, 2019
Swifties pls don't drag Selena— єmrαh 💍 (@skinnysel) October 28, 2019
yes she is wearing Kim's piece of clothing but she also ruined her reputation to stick with Taylor
and she was one of the few to do it
this doesn't mean anything... https://t.co/wtUmkCEh7U
Stop focusing on the fact that it’s Kim’s brand and focus on the fact that Selena was comfortable sharing a picture of herself where you can see her surgery scars clearly https://t.co/8QGxI5ygrT— brenda (fan account) (@amoreselenas) October 28, 2019