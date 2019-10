Rep. Katie Hill Was Allegedly In A “Throuple” — Just Like Many Millennials & Gen Z

“Throuple” relationships have skyrocketed in public awareness (and google trends) over the past year, thanks to a plotline on the Netflix series the Politician and a popular episode of Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ Facebook video series Red Table Talk . In the Facebook episode, 18-year-old Willow Smith said she'd love to be part of a throuple. "I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more," she said.