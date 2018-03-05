For the sake of anonymity, let’s call my partner Dartanion (for reasons I don’t want to justify). When I first met Dartanion, it was electric, and within the first year we were discovering and unfolding each other like a Rubik’s cube. Every day a new joyous thing would be discovered. 'Oh, he does that when he is thinking.' 'He burps when he’s tired.' We were developing a language, working out the ways to read and translate the words between us. We trusted each other. We were in love. We had found ‘the one’. With this liberal and open-minded attitude, and our opinions towards heteronormativity, sexuality and the patriarchy, the concept of non-monogamy and polyamory came to light. We thought if any couple can do it and make it work, we can.