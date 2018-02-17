Ultimately, there are no universal laws for crush decorum. Far better to let each arising situation be a conversation and build a system with your partner (or partners) that works for you. There are questions you can ask yourself if you’re worried about a crush. Are you taking steps to nurture or prolong your feelings for this person? Does it feel different to other crushes that have come before? Do you feel at risk of betraying your partner’s trust? Keep an honest and open dialogue with yourself, and judge yourself by your actions, not your impulses. So have your crushes, let them burn bright and then let them burn out. Respect your partner by crossing no lines, but don’t agonise. Crushes are fun and life is short. They can energise and motivate us, give us something to think about on our commute or when we’re cleaning the oven. You don’t need to feel guilty every time your heart reaches for something you know you can’t have. The world is an odd and shadowy place, so allow yourself small joys, and remember that it’s possible to be a wonderful person and partner and still catch the odd crush. Exhale. You’re fine.