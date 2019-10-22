After a scary accident, Pilot Pete is flying high once again — at least, that’s how it looks from new Bachelor Peter Weber’s first post-injury photo.
Earlier this month, Weber — who was crowned the new Bachelor after failing to win Hannah Brown’s heart on her season of The Bachelorette — was in Costa Rica playing golf when he fell off his cart and onto two glasses he was holding, confirmed People. The reality star had emergency surgery (after a two-hour drive to the hospital) where he received 22 stitches.
At the time of the accident, Weber was waiting for the women contestants to arrive in order to film scenes for the reality series.
Though the whole “glass splitting open one’s face” thing sounds very not fun, the accident didn’t set filming of The Bachelor back. Weber was discharged from the hospital the same day and able to continue on his journey for love.
The real evidence that Weber is a-okay? This photo, taken of Weber with a fan in Lima, Peru. The Bachelor is all smiles, though a small bandage can be seen on his forehead.
At the time of the accident, Chris Harrison confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Weber, and the ABC series, would be just fine.
"Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent okay and production is already back underway," Harrison explained to the outlet. "He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."
Though Weber already got physically injured during his time as Bachelor, he told Good Morning America that he has a plan to stop himself from getting heartbroken.
"I waited a little bit too long to fully open up my heart to [Hannah] and show that vulnerable side. And if I could encourage the women not to do that I probably would," he told GMA. "Don't wait too long! If you're feeling it for me, I want to know, and I'm going to give it right back."
Stay tuned to find out if Weber's quest for love goes better than his golf game did.
