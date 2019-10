To name a few iconic scammers, there's the Steve Jobs-obsessed Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes , who was first suspected of fraud in 2018 and is currently awaiting her 2020 trial. Then there’s Anna Delvey, or should we say Anna Sorokin, whose prison interview with The New York Times went viral in May 2019. She’s infamous for pretending to be a German heiress and swindling a bank employee out of $100,000, among other crimes. And let’s not forget Caroline Calloway , the Falls Church-born Instagram star whose scams run the gamut from an abandoned book deal to a disastrous “creative workshop” tour — and so. much. more.