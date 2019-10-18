As we approach the final months of 2019, it’s the perfect time to revisit the major trends that emerged this year. Double weddings are in, heels are dead and Miley Cyrus is going through... something. But if we had to choose one phenomenon that truly defines the last 10 months, it'd be scammers. Sure the art of fraud isn't unique to 2019 (remember the 2016 election?) but this year's cheat list is a step above the rest.
To name a few iconic scammers, there's the Steve Jobs-obsessed Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, who was first suspected of fraud in 2018 and is currently awaiting her 2020 trial. Then there’s Anna Delvey, or should we say Anna Sorokin, whose prison interview with The New York Times went viral in May 2019. She’s infamous for pretending to be a German heiress and swindling a bank employee out of $100,000, among other crimes. And let’s not forget Caroline Calloway, the Falls Church-born Instagram star whose scams run the gamut from an abandoned book deal to a disastrous “creative workshop” tour — and so. much. more.
Now that Halloween is only two weeks way, we thought it best to commemorate the year of the scam with costume ideas. From Caroline Calloway to President Donald Trump, here are 5 fraudulent Halloween costumes that would make Joanne the Scammer proud.
