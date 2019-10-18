Ever since Stranger Things premiered back in 2016 (and basically singlehandedly revived '80s nostalgia), some things have never been the same: Eggo waffles. Rainbow string lights. And in the case of one of the show's teenage protagonists (and internet boyfriend), voluminous 'dos on men.
Just in time for Halloween — which is less than two weeks away — Bumble and bumble is teaming up with the Netflix hit show for a limited-edition kit that has everything you need to recreate some of the characters' most iconic looks, and we got the exclusive deets.
The Awesomely Big Hair Duo features deluxe sizes of two of Bumble and bumble's most popular products, Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray and Spray de Mode hairspray, and launches exclusively at Sephora today. Whether it's Steve Harrington's gravity-defying tousled mop, Nancy Wheeler's working-woman permed bob, or Barb's curly crop (#justiceforbarb), volume — and lots of it — has been an ongoing trend with many of the characters' signature hair looks. Now, with the brand's texture spray and flexible hairspray (a backstage mainstay), you can DIY their looks and take your Stranger Things costume to the next level.
"This partnership couldn’t be more perfect to celebrate big hair during one of the most creatively-driven moments of the year," Amber Garrison, SVP and Global General Manager, Bumble and bumble tells Refinery29. Plus, Halloween aside, sexy, cool volume is always a good idea: "Clients can use [the products] separately or together, depending on their desired end look," Garrison adds.
In addition to being the ultimate "big hair, don't care" starter pack, the $24 duo also knocks off $6 the à la carte price for both products, making it a pretty good deal if you already use the stylers and looking for travel-friendly sizes to take with you on the road. After all, if anything were to render hair impervious to Mind Flayer attacks (seriously, how did Steve's hair not get messed up during that mall scene?), we'd bet good money on this one-two punch of volume and hold.
