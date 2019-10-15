Demi Lovato Got A Delicate New Tattoo In Memory Of A Late Friend

The majority of Demi Lovato's more than 15 tattoos carry some kind of deeper significance. The rose on the inside of her index finger was inked in honor of six months of sobriety; the tattoo of her late great-grandmother at 26 years old was added when she herself was 26; and the "me" tattoo she just got on her finger represents that she must always put herself first.
Lovato's latest tattoo follows her pattern of using ink to pay tribute to those she loves. On Monday, the singer shared that she got a cursive "T" by artist Rafael Valdez on her arm in honor of her friend Thomas Trussell III, who passed away from an overdose this past week.
Lovato first shared the news of Trussell's tragic death on her Instagram Story last week, posting his picture and writing, "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them." With this tattoo, Lovato, who's been open about her own struggle with sobriety, is telling the entire world just how special her friend was.
