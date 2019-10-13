Everything You Need For A Lizzo Halloween Costume (Minus The DNA Test)

It’s safe to say that Lizzo is having the best 2019. Her music shot to the top of the charts, she appeared in Hustlers, and she performed everywhere, from Glastonbury to 2 Dope Queens, flute in hand. With her hit songs “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” blasting on the radio, and the fact that she is now a bona fide fashion and beauty icon, Lizzo will probably be a popular Halloween 2019 costume idea.
Lizzo is known for her flashy, colorful, dance-ready looks and statement full-length gowns. She also loves a dramatic hair moment, so be sure to stock up on wigs. No matter which of Lizzo’s looks you recreate, the most important accessory you’ll need (other than a flute, of course) are lips that look like you’re “ready to suck a dick.” Lip plumpers will be your new best friend, much like Lizzo herself — try Too Faced’s Lip Injection Extreme. Read through to get your Lizzo costume good as hell (DNA test not included).
