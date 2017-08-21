Lizzo Is The Beauty Icon We Need Right Now

As excited as the Scuse Me singer is about dialing up the drama with her stage looks, Lizzo says she keeps her beauty look pretty mellow when just kicking it with her friends. Sure, the digits stay decked (“I don’t let my nails breathe— my nails have always got to be done,” she admits), but the artist, who is known for her long, natural hair, is more likely to be chilling in a t-shirt and no makeup when off duty. “I have to remember to love my face without makeup, so I go on little breaks,” she explains.