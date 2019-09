Lizzo Is The Beauty Icon We Need Right Now

Along the way, Lizzo has adopted a few must-haves that serve as a serious step up from mismatched concealer. Among her favorite new discoveries: the Anastasia Glow Kit . “ We actually got that from a girl who was touring with us. She bought it and it was so poppin’ that we started using it. Eventually, I loved it so much I got it for myself,” she says. Another keeper? Touch in Sol Metallist Liquid Foil Lipstick Duo “It’s a really cool metallic lip duo; one side’s a matte bronze and the other side’s a gloss.” Finally, the singer shares her go-to, no-budge liner: Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil . “It’s so dope,” she raves. “ Anthony H. Nguyen did my makeup and it’s the blackest eyeliner I’ve ever seen and I was like ‘WHAT IS THIS?’ so I went and got it. It’s so heavily pigmented and rolls on so well.”