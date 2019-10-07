Kylie Jenner Is Finding Her Own Happiness After Her Breakup

Kylie Jenner has had a rough week, but she’s choosing to be happy. Sunday night, she addressed all the drama with her exes like a true Kardashian: through a cryptic inspirational quote in a serif font.
“Happiness is a choice, not a result,” the quote reads. “Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy until you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.”
Jenner has definitely been making a lot of decisions these days. TMZ reported that Jenner amicably split from Travis Scott, her boyfriend of two years, a few weeks ago — a rumor that Jenner confirmed on Twitter. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote on Thursday. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”
But nothing in Jenner’s world is ever just that simple. Since the breakup, she was spotted twice in the same place as her other ex, Tyga, but she has denied that anything is happening there. Meanwhile, other rumors alleged Scott cheated on Jenner, but the rapper shot those down himself. “It’s really affecting when u see false things written about u,” he wrote on Instagram. “These false stories about me are simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”
Jenner’s Instagram post seems to echo his sentiment. Jenner and Scott are both focusing on themselves and baby Stormi for the time being. And, as an anonymous insider told People, the split could very well be temporary. “It does seem she hopes they can somehow find a spark again,” the source said. “She is definitely in no rush to date again.”
