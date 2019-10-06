Did Kylie Jenner & Tyga Meet Up At A Club Days After Denying They Went On A Date?

Just this week, Kylie Jenner shot down speculation that she met up with her ex Tyga at 2 a.m. after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott — but now, she is facing a new round of questions after reportedly running into Tyga at the West Hollywood club Hyde Lounge on Saturday night.
Tyga was already at Hyde Lounge when Jenner arrived around 1 a.m. with her sister Khloé Kardashian, TMZ reported. If the story sounds familiar, it’s probably because something similar happened on Wednesday. Jenner, who was out in West Hollywood with two friends, ended up at the Sunset Marquis, which houses the recording studio where Tyga was working at the time. Was it just a coincidence? Jenner said yes.
“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote on Twitter. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Jenner and Tyga for comment.
Though paparazzi photos have confirmed Jenner and Tyga were in the same building at the same time now twice in one week, it is unclear whether they spoke either time. Over the years, Jenner and Tyga — who dated for two years before breaking up in 2017 — have had more than one run-in and remained casual friends. “He and I will always, always have a bond,” Jenner shared on a 2017 episode of Life Of Kylie.
The speculation started a few weeks after Jenner split from Scott. Despite the inevitable rumors that Scott cheated, Jenner also clarified that there are no hard feelings between the two, and that the most important thing is their daughter.
“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner wrote.
As if all of this weren’t enough drama for one night, Jenner and Tyga were not the only exes who had a run-in: Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was also at Hyde Lounge with his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, People reported. It’s becoming harder and harder to keep up with the Kardashians.
