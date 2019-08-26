Khloé Kardashian Had A Surprising Reaction To Ex Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Memoir

Khloé Kardashian is used to to having almost every part of her life broadcast to the world, but the instances described in Lamar Odom's memoir Darkness To Light are more raw and intimate than E! typically gets on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In one part, the basketball player recalled a time when he threatened to kill Kardashian while he was on drugs, and another time when she allegedly tried to beat "the shit out of" another woman. However, while the Good American founder admitted the instances described in the memoir were not "all great," she had a surprisingly zen attitude when speaking to sister Kim Kardashian about the book's release in a clip from the upcoming new season of KUWTK.
“I’m fine. It’s his truth, like, he’s allowed to tell his version,” she says in the video, sitting in a weird brown room at Kim and Kanye West's home. “Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives, so I think it’s natural, like if I talk about my past I would hope my marriage would be a chapter I'd talk about.”
And she doesn't resent him for sharing the not-so-savory details.
“If he feels like talking about it — and if this is a form of his healing or therapy — then I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had," she continued. "Like, the depths of it. So, it doesn’t bother me."
Back in June, the reality series left off after the drama between Khloé, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. In the time since, Woods has fully moved on, hanging out with Megan Thee Stallion and even appearing in Grown-ish. Unless it has some surprise reunions up its sleeve, season 17 of the show really does mark the beginning of a new chapter, and it all begins on September 8 at 9 p.m. on E!.
