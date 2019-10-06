We’ve been eagerly keeping track of all the Riverdale season 4 clues and trailers revealed at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) and they did not disappoint.
Fans were given a sneak peek of what is in store for the senior year of the Riverdale crew, and graduation isn’t the only thing looming. Expect a lot of hook-ups and romantic entanglements (not all of which are good) and over-the-top antics, as per usual, but we also see a lot of progress for some characters.
Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) focuses his time and efforts on developing his gym into a community center for kids and teens, but that doesn’t mean he’s totally giving up his vigilante justice mission just yet. This appears to be in part to honor the memory of his father. An emotional goodbye to Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) opens the season sizzle reel, which we knew was coming, and we know we aren’t ready for. In June, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that all of season 4 will be dedicated to Perry, with a memorial episode addressing the death of his character, Fred Andrews.
Advertisement
Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is back to sleuthing and staking out her brother, Charles. She has a lot of questions and is determined to do anything to find out the answers. Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is still surrounded in a family scandal and unable to leave her house without the paparazzi hot on her heels. Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) has moved out and is attending a prep school, but no matter how hard he tries to leave the drama back in Riverdale, it seems to follow him wherever he goes. Whether this happens before or after he goes missing is still unclear — or will a new drama puts Jughead in harm's way? Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) seems to always be plotting, as per usual. Cheryl and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) try to contact the other side using a Ouija board and don’t connect with the person they expected. And what is the creepy, creepy doll playing along with them???
We didn’t need a teaser to tell us what we already knew — that this season of Riverdale would leave our heads spinning trying to keep up — but it does make it more fun to speculate until season 4 arrives.
Riverdale returns to The CW on October 4 at 8 p.m. ET.
Riverdale returns to The CW on October 4 at 8 p.m. ET.
Advertisement