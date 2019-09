KJ Apa & Britt Robertson Spark Dating Rumors At Comic-Con Party

Turns out, there's more to celebrate from this year's Comic-Con than just the new Westworld trailer — the San Diego convention may have just debuted a new couple, as well. According to E! News and Us Weekly , Riverdale actor KJ Apa and Girlboss's Britt Robertson were seen being a little more than costars at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con 2019 party on Saturday. Apa, 22, and Robertson, 29, previously starred together in 2017 movie A Dog's Purpose, and will also both be appearing in the upcoming I Still Believe. However, in-between roles, they're reportedly exchanging kisses and holding hands, prompting many to wonder if their professional relationship has taken a turn for the personal.