KJ Apa & Britt Robertson Spark Dating Rumors At Comic-Con Party

Turns out, there's more to celebrate from this year's Comic-Con than just the new Westworld trailer — the San Diego convention may have just debuted a new couple, as well. According to E! News and Us Weekly, Riverdale actor KJ Apa and Girlboss's Britt Robertson were seen being a little more than costars at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con 2019 party on Saturday. Apa, 22, and Robertson, 29, previously starred together in 2017 movie A Dog's Purpose, and will also both be appearing in the upcoming I Still Believe. However, in-between roles, they're reportedly exchanging kisses and holding hands, prompting many to wonder if their professional relationship has taken a turn for the personal.
After all, as E! pointed out, Robertson doesn't appear to be linked to anything currently being promoted at Comic-Con. A source told Us Weekly the the possible couple was seen hugging, with both parties "leaning in and kissing each other."
This would be the first time Apa has gone public about this love life. We don't know much about his dating history (just his excellent guitar career when he was 14 years old), but would welcome him to the world of Celebrity Couple Watch with open arms. As for Robertson, she dated Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien in 2017, and actor Graham Star the year after.
Reps for both Apa and Robertson did not immediately respond to request for comment, or to perhaps the even more pressing question: Does this mean Robertson could have a guest role on Riverdale?
